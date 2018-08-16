The $290 Million Judgment Against Monsanto Could Spell Disaster For The Agrochemical Juggernaut

Experts say the unanimous verdict reached by a San Francisco jury sets a powerful precedent for thousands of other plaintiffs awaiting trial.

A recent verdict finding Monsanto’s popular weed killer caused a terminally ill man’s cancer could be disastrous for the agrochemical giant as thousands of other plaintiffs prepare for their day in court and lawmakers begin to consider bans on the product.

Experts told BuzzFeed News that a San Francisco jury’s unanimous decision Friday to award nearly $290 million in damages to Dewayne Johnson sets a powerful precedent for the cases pending against Monsanto and others that have not yet been filed.

In addition to finding the company harmed Johnson, 46, who is dying of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, jurors found that Monsanto acted with malice or oppression by failing to adequately warn consumers of the potential risks of using its glyphosate-based products like Roundup and Ranger Pro.

Monsanto has already said it will appeal the verdict, and despite the decision, it has continued to argue that the herbicide, which it has sold since the 1970s, is safe.



“The jury got it wrong,” Monsanto Vice President Scott Partridge said in a statement Monday. “We will appeal the jury’s opinion and continue to vigorously defend glyphosate, which is an essential tool for farmers and others.”



In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as probably carcinogenic to humans, but the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has concluded the herbicide is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans.

The EPA’s inspector general is currently investigating reports that an agency employee colluded with Monsanto to conduct biased research on glyphosate.

Carey Gillam, research director for US Right to Know and author of a book about Monsanto and the hazards of Roundup, told BuzzFeed News the case was a good indicator of how other lawsuits across the country will be tried, noting that the plaintiff’s evidence in Johnson’s trial is expected to be presented in many of the other cases.

And, according to Johnson’s counsel, that evidence was only a fraction of the documents they’ve collected.

“We used about 30% of what we actually have,” said attorney Pedram Esfandiary of Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, which is representing hundreds of other plaintiffs claiming exposure to Roundup gave them the same type of cancer.

“It’s by no means the end of the treasure trove of damning internal Monsanto documents,” Esfandiary told BuzzFeed News.

