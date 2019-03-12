Angry because his single YouTube video on how to get rich quick had been taken down, 33-year-old Kyle Long drove more than 3,300 miles from his home in Waterville, Maine, to Google's headquarters in California, intent on convincing the tech giant to restore his account.

But what Long didn't know, his father told BuzzFeed News, was that the video and his account had been deleted not by YouTube, but his wife. Concerned about his mental state, she deleted the "rambling" and "bizarre" video, then blamed YouTube to avoid a confrontation with her husband, Kevin Long told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview.

"He came up with this crazy idea to make everyone millionaires," Kevin Long said. "She told him Google or Facebook must have took it down because you can't put stupid shit on there."

The wife did not respond to a request for comment. But Kevin Long said his son, who has had a history of mental health issues, became fixated on the video and told family and friends he would make the cross-country trip to convince Google, which owns YouTube, to restore the content.

"He had good intentions — he wanted to solve world hunger and this and that," Kevin Long said of his son, who he said was convinced his video would solve the world's problems. "It was bizarre and crazy, and it wasn't going to happen."

Instead, Kyle Long was arrested Sunday by Mountain View Police in California on suspicion of making threats against Google.

Google declined to comment on the matter.

The incident comes nearly a year after another YouTuber opened fire at the company's headquarters, injuring three people before killing herself in San Bruno.

That shooter had driven to YouTube headquarters from San Diego after she alleged the company "discriminated and filtered" her vegan and animal rights videos.

A spokeswoman for Mountain View Police told BuzzFeed News that Kyle Long didn't threaten specific people at Google, but that the Maine resident had "made general threats of violence towards unknown people if the meeting regarding his YouTube channel didn't go as he wanted it to."

Mountain View Police officers had already been on the lookout after getting warnings from their counterparts in Waterville, Maine, and the Iowa State Patrol about the cross-country trip.

