A Woman Shot Several People At YouTube's California Headquarters Before Killing Herself

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

San Bruno police officers found the first victim with a gunshot wound at the front of the building, the chief said.

At 12:53 p.m., while conducting a search, they found the suspected shooter, a woman, later identified as 38-year-old Nasim Aghdam, of San Diego, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect used a handgun, Barberini confirmed.

Several minutes later, officials found two other injured people who had fled to another business next door.

"It was very chaotic, as you can imagine," Barberini told reporters.

According to Google, the shooting occurred during the campus's lunch break.

Though Barberini detailed three injuries and the likely shooter's death, he later said there were four wounded and that the shooter was dead. The fourth victim, he later clarified, was a woman who injured her ankle while fleeing.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said it was treating three victims: two women and one man.

Barberini said he had "no information to suggest" there was another assailant and praised the rapid response and coordination of multiple agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and the FBI.

The San Bruno Police Department said in a statement late Tuesday that officials were still investigating a motive in the shooting and that they did not believe Aghdam knew any of the victims or targeted them specifically.