This Is What We Know About YouTube Shooter Nasim Aghdam

The woman, who posted frequently on YouTube about animal rights and veganism, said she believed the video-sharing platform had discriminated against her.

A 38-year-old woman who alleged that YouTube "discriminated and filtered" her videos was identified as the shooter who opened fire Tuesday at the company's California headquarters, injuring three people before killing herself.

The shooter, Nasim Najafi Aghdam of San Diego, had multiple YouTube channels where she frequently posted about animal rights and veganism. The channels were terminated Tuesday night after she was identified as the shooter.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

"At this point in the investigation, it is believed the suspect was upset with policies and practices of YouTube," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said during a news conference Wednesday, adding that Aghdam's motive is still under investigation.

Barberini added that Aghdam visited a local gun range Tuesday morning before the shooting, and that she legally owned the Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun used in the attack.

Aghdam's father, Ismail, said she had been missing for several days and was located by police in Mountain View, California, early Tuesday morning. He told the Mercury News that he informed authorities his daughter might be going to YouTube because she "hated" the company.

He told Good Morning America on Friday that she had not previously been violent, and he didn't know she had a gun.

On Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department issued a statement detailing the interaction its officers had with Aghdam.

The officers checked on her parked vehicle at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday after calling in her license plate and being informed of her missing person report. Aghdam told them she had come to the area to stay with family and that she was living out of her car while looking for a job.

"During our contact with her, she was asked a series of questions including, but not limited to, if she was a danger to herself or others. At no point during our roughly 20-minute interaction with her did she mention anything about YouTube, if she was upset with them, or that she had planned to harm herself or others," the police department said in its statement. "Throughout our entire interaction with her, she was calm and cooperative."

The officers notified Aghdam's family that she had been located, but they did not seem alarmed, even when her father called back to inform them of her vegan YouTube content and that the company "had recently done something to her videos that had caused her to become upset."

"Aghdam’s father stated that she may have been in the area because of this," police said. "He did not seemed concerned that she was in the area, and wanted to simply let us know that may have been a reason for her move up here."

However, Aghdam's brother, who asked KGTV not to be identified, told the station the family grew concerned when Aghdam stopped answering her phone over the weekend.

He said when police told the family her car was found near Mountain View, he called them back to warn them that she had a grudge against YouTube, and that "she might do something."

"I Googled 'Mountain View,' and it was close to YouTube headquarters. And she had a problem with YouTube," he told KGTV. "So I called that cop again and told him there’s a reason she went all the way from San Diego to there, so she might do something."