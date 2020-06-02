A Cop Who Said "Let's Start A Riot" In An Instagram Post Has Been Fired

A Denver police officer who posted a picture of himself and two colleagues in full riot gear with the caption, "Let's start a riot," has been fired, officials said.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen ordered an internal investigation Monday after reports of the Instagram post by Officer Thomas McClay surfaced.

The post was made as police have clashed with protesters in Denver, firing tear gas and pepper balls at crowds that have been protesting against the killing of unarmed black people and the lack of consequences for the officers' violence.

Protests and civil unrest have sparked in cities across the country over the last week since the police killings of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.