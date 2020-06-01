Two Autopsies Have Found That George Floyd Died Because Police Compressed His Neck

George Floyd died due to asphyxiation, an independent autopsy found, and while local officials also pointed to underlying health conditions, they agreed a police officer's compression of his neck also led to his death.

"George died because he needed a breath," Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing Floyd's family, said Monday as the new autopsy's findings were revealed. "He needed a breath of air."

Floyd's death last week at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department has sparked outrage and protests across the country, and Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder. The officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, while Floyd gasped for air and begged Chauvin and three other officers on the scene to stop.

According to video showing Floyd's death, those eight minutes included more than two minutes where Chauvin continued to press his knee on Floyd's neck, even though another officer said he could no longer find a pulse on Floyd.

Though the four officers have been fired and Chauvin is now facing criminal charges, Floyd's family and attorney have taken issue with some of the official findings from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office. The office's full autopsy report was released later Monday, but according to a criminal complaint, examiners found no evidence of "traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."

The coroner's official determination was released Monday night, naming the cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression" and that his death was a homicide. The report also noted that Floyd had heart disease, fentanyl intoxication, and recently used methamphetamine.

Before the official cause of death was released, Crump disputed the role of any underlying conditions, saying Floyd was healthy at the time and that his death was entirely the result of his violent encounter with police.

"The ambulance was his hearse," Crump said. "Beyond question, he would be alive today if not for the pressure applied to his neck by fired officer Derek Chauvin and the strain on his body from the two additional officers laying on his back."