Jussie Smollett Told Fans He "Fought The Fuck Back," At His First Performance Since His Reported Assault

Empire star Jussie Smollett performed at a nightclub in West Hollywood Saturday night, and talked about his reported attack in Chicago last week.

"I was bruised, but my ribs were not cracked, they were not broken," Smollett said on stage at the Troubadour, his first performance since the incident.

He said that a friend drove him to the doctor, but he was not hospitalized. "Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform, but said to take care, obviously," Smollett told the crowd.

"And above all, I fought the fuck back," Smollett added as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause. "I'm the gay Tupac! So now, we can do our encore."