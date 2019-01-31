Chicago Police Have Released Surveillance Images Of Possible Suspects In Jussie Smollett's Alleged Assault

"While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed," Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Police said they are seeking to identify the two subjects and interview them to determine whether they were involved in or could have witnessed the incident.

The images show two dark figures walking down New Street near Illinois Street around the corner from where the alleged assault occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. about 15 minutes before the incident, authorities said.

Chicago police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two possible suspects in the alleged attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett after reviewing video surveillance footage.

Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed

Smollett plays the role of Jamal Lyon, one of the most prominent black gay characters on television, on the Fox series.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Smollett told officers he was attacked early morning Tuesday in the 300 block of East North Water Street by two men who yelled racist and anti-gay slurs, hit him in the face, poured an unknown chemical on him, and tied a rope around his neck. When police arrived on the scene, they said the rope was still around the actor's neck.

The attackers fled the scene and Smollett went to Northwestern Hospital, where he was treated and released. A spokesman for the actor told the LA Times on Wednesday that he is recovering at home.

Guglielmi told the Associated Press and other outlets that in a follow up interview with detectives, Smollett said his attackers yelled, "This is MAGA country."

On Tuesday, Guglielmi said police were treating the case as a possible hate crime "given the severity of the allegations."



Guglielmi added that in the Streeterville neighborhood where the alleged attack occurred, there is a "very high density" of city and private surveillance cameras that investigators were reviewing.

Chicago police said over a dozen detectives are currently working on the case, with help from the FBI, as public outrage over the alleged attack mounted.

Representatives for Fox told BuzzFeed News they have since increased security on the Chicago set of Empire in light of the alleged attack, but attributed a temporary stop on production due to the frigid weather.



BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Smollett for more information.