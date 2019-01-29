Chicago Police Are Investigating A Possible Hate Crime Attack On "Empire" Star Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett, who stars in Fox's Empire as one of the most prominent black, gay characters on television, was brutally beaten in Chicago on Monday night in what police are calling a possible hate-crime incident.

"Overnight, the Chicago Police Department received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery involving a cast member of the television show Empire," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it

as a possible hate crime."

The actor was walking down the street when two unknown people approached him by yelling racial and homophobic slurs, then hit him in his face and poured “an unknown chemical substance” on him, according to police.

One of the offenders also wrapped a rope around his neck during the assault, before they both fled the scene.

Smollett took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated and is said to be in a good condition.



"Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline," Guglielmi said. "The victim is fully cooperating with investigators and we ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com."

Representatives for Smollett and Fox didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

