Donald Trump Jr. And MAGA Twitter Are Pressuring Sen. Lindsey Graham To Defend Trump From Impeachment

Donald Trump Jr. and other prominent MAGA stars are driving a new social media campaign to pressure Sen. Lindsey Graham to more forcefully defend President Donald Trump from the impeachment inquiry.



Graham, the chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, is one of the president’s top allies in the Senate and is set to play a key role in the president’s impeachment defense. But the president’s die-hard supporters and oldest son are now taunting him to immediately do more, including issuing subpoenas on Trump’s behalf.

The campaign has used the #WheresLindsey hashtag to call on Graham to start bringing people in to be interviewed by his Senate committee and to air grievances with what they see as Graham’s inaction to protect the president so far. The hashtag, boosted by Trump Jr. and his allies, was trending in the United States on Tuesday, even after Graham went so far as to explicitly defend Trump’s morning comments about the inquiry being a “lynching.” The inquiry, Graham told reporters, is “a lynching in every sense.”

That wasn't enough to save Graham from intense and personal attacks all day online.

Republican House members last week framed the impeachment process as not being “transparent” after members were blocked from reading the closed-door testimony from Kurt Volker, the former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations, because they aren’t members of the committees with jurisdiction over the testimony. The Trump-backing Twitter accounts have spread false conspiracy theories about the House Democrats leading the process, in particular Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Graham, responding to those concerns on Oct. 9, said if House Democrats didn’t release a transcript of Volker’s full testimony, “it would be an abuse of power.”

“If this continues, I will call Volker before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify publicly to ensure the full story is told,” he added.

But the MAGA accounts and Trump’s son want Graham to stop talking and “just fucking do something already.”