Saudi Teen Rahaf Al-Qunun Has Deactivated Her Twitter Account

The Saudi teenager who fled from her allegedly abusive family suspended her Twitter account because of death threats.

Rahaf al-Qunun, 18, caught the world’s attention when she live-tweeted barricading herself in a Thai hotel room to prevent being deported back to her family. She has been declared a legitimate refugee by the UN and boarded flight to Canada Friday after the country agreed to grant her asylum.

Qunun, whose account is also run by three other women, deactivated her Twitter suddenly earlier in the morning. Her last message said, “I have bad and good news!” Then the account disappeared.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, who has been closely connected with Qunun’s case, said Qunun temporarily suspended her account because of some “very nasty, very real death threats.”