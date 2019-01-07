How The Friends Of A Saudi Teen Fighting Deportation Got The World's Attention With A Twitter Account

At first, Nourah wasn’t sure what she was looking at when she received a Snapchat video from her friend, Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun.

The short clip showed a pair of jeans and a dirty tile floor that panned at the very end to what appeared to be an airport corridor.

"The Saudi embassy stopped me in Thailand. My family has reported me," a quiet woman's voice says.



Qunun, 18, from Saudi Arabia, told Nourah she was at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand and had been stopped by officials who said they would be sending her back to Kuwait, where her family had traveled for a trip.

At that moment, Nourah realized Qunun had done what she said she would do one day: Flee from her relatives, who she said abused, beat, and threatened her with death. She said she'd recently renounced Islam and told Reuters "my family threatens to kill me for the most trivial things."

Within 24 hours of seeing that Snapchat video, Qunun, Nourah and two other friends — most of whom have never met in person but grew close over a private group chat about feminism on the messaging app Telegram — launched and ran a Twitter account that live tweeted one woman's plight to seek asylum. The posts captured the attention of the world, especially the government of Thailand and United Nations officials.

“I knew that she in a bad situation,” Nourah said of Qunun’s life in Saudi Arabia.

“She said that she was not happy because she was an ex-Muslim, and was facing problems with her family,” Nourah, who wanted to keep her full name and photograph concealed, told BuzzFeed News in a phone call from Australia.

Nourah — who said she had escaped from Saudi Arabia three months ago and applied for asylum in Australia — said that Qunun hadn't detailed her escape plan beforehand.

Two hours later, Nourah has received a call on Snapchat from Qunun. “She called me and told me she was in a hotel room in the airport and they booked her on a flight back [to Kuwait] into two days,” Nourah said. “Then I feel like I have to do something. We have two days. We need to make a difference in her life.”

Nourah downloaded Qunun's video and posted it to her rarely used Twitter account. “Help her, I beg you! A Saudi girl stuck in Thailand,” Nourah wrote.