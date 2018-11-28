BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Remembering SpongeBob's Creator By Sharing Their Favorite SpongeBob Memes And Episodes

People Are Remembering SpongeBob's Creator By Sharing Their Favorite SpongeBob Memes And Episodes

"Bikini Bottom meant the world to me."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 27, 2018, at 8:40 p.m. ET

Hillenburg in 2006.
Junko Kimura / Getty Images

Hillenburg in 2006.

People are sharing their favorite SpongeBob SquarePants episodes and moments after the show's creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died Monday at the age of 57 from ALS. Nickelodeon called Hillenburg a "beloved friend" in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

"We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS," the network said. "He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family."

Hillenburg's death prompted an outpouring from fans of the wildly popular cartoon series on social media.

"The toons of my teens and the memes of my twenties," one person said, sharing a photo of SpongeBob and Patrick walking into the Bikini Bottom sunset.

The toons of my teens and the memes of my twenties. Thanks for the giggles Spongebob. RIP Stephen Hillenburg
Stephanie Walton @stephaniewalt0n

The toons of my teens and the memes of my twenties. Thanks for the giggles Spongebob. RIP Stephen Hillenburg

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another person shared a clip of swirling jellyfish, from an episode of the cartoon, which to them captured the "fun spirit" of the show.

Jellyfish Jam was my all time favorite Spongebob episode, this clip from it isn't particularly funny, but the way it ended showcases the optimistic, fun spirit of Spongebob that I love so much. https://t.co/AymwB0rBfC
shan murphy @heyshanmurphy

Jellyfish Jam was my all time favorite Spongebob episode, this clip from it isn't particularly funny, but the way it ended showcases the optimistic, fun spirit of Spongebob that I love so much. https://t.co/AymwB0rBfC

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This whole episode reminded me that no matter how old I get, I can always hang out with friends and have fun doing, even if we're just hanging out and being stupid," one person said, sharing a clip of Patrick, SpongeBob, and Mr. Krabs watching a washing machine.

@pazpaz A clip from my all-time favorite episode of Spongebob. This whole episode reminded me that no matter how old I get, I can always hang out with friends and have fun doing, even if we're just hanging out and being stupid. https://t.co/EaBL4GnkcZ
A Potato @_potatoez_

@pazpaz A clip from my all-time favorite episode of Spongebob. This whole episode reminded me that no matter how old I get, I can always hang out with friends and have fun doing, even if we're just hanging out and being stupid. https://t.co/EaBL4GnkcZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others shared stills from episodes.

@ohyeahcan You like Krabby Patties don’t you Squidward? 😂😩
Legendary; @Erin_LilBit

@ohyeahcan You like Krabby Patties don’t you Squidward? 😂😩

Reply Retweet Favorite

This fan shared a line from an iconic song and said SpongeBob brought "joy" to them.

"I'm a Goofy Goober, You're a Goofy Goober, yeah, We're all Goofy Goobers, yeah." Thank You Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob brought alot to joy to many people like me, SpongeBob will always be among my favorite characters, Rest in Peace. https://t.co/S7ISvYRN4R
Betos Garcia @eagc7

"I'm a Goofy Goober, You're a Goofy Goober, yeah, We're all Goofy Goobers, yeah." Thank You Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob brought alot to joy to many people like me, SpongeBob will always be among my favorite characters, Rest in Peace. https://t.co/S7ISvYRN4R

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, people shared the wealth of memes from the show as a tribute too. Like the SpongeBob moment in this collection that's ideal for mocking your enemies.

Without #Spongebob, we wouldn't have been able to enjoy these memes RIP Stephen Hillenburg
philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Without #Spongebob, we wouldn't have been able to enjoy these memes RIP Stephen Hillenburg

Reply Retweet Favorite

"LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," one fan succinctly said about this clip.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
BLITZ @toohighNESS

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Reply Retweet Favorite

This scene "perfectly captures how I felt upon hearing about Hillenburg's tragic passing," another said.

In honor of Hillenburg, I thought I'd share one of SpongeBob's most poignant scenes, and my favorite one of the show. It comes from the episode Patrick SmartPants, and it perfectly captures how I felt upon hearing about Hillenburg's tragic passing. R.I.P Stephen Hillenburg ❤ https://t.co/4EASydYuxg
The Flying BOWSER @TheTrueLuigiFan

In honor of Hillenburg, I thought I'd share one of SpongeBob's most poignant scenes, and my favorite one of the show. It comes from the episode Patrick SmartPants, and it perfectly captures how I felt upon hearing about Hillenburg's tragic passing. R.I.P Stephen Hillenburg ❤ https://t.co/4EASydYuxg

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I remember watching this as a kid and falling over laughing," this person said, adding that the moment remains timelessly funny.

In honor of Stephen Hillenburg, Imma share with you all my favorite moment in Spongebob. I remember watching this as a kid and falling over laughing. Heck it's still hilarious to this day https://t.co/Q1NAOL3AHs
Saberspark @Saberspark

In honor of Stephen Hillenburg, Imma share with you all my favorite moment in Spongebob. I remember watching this as a kid and falling over laughing. Heck it's still hilarious to this day https://t.co/Q1NAOL3AHs

Reply Retweet Favorite

This writer shared a favorite joke.

This is still my favorite Spongebob moment, and IMO remains one of he funniest jokes ever written
Jill Gutowitz @jillboard

This is still my favorite Spongebob moment, and IMO remains one of he funniest jokes ever written

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Bikini Bottom meant the world to me," another person said.

Some of my favorite childhood memories were SpongeBob: - performing at the Bubble Bowl. - selling chocolate. - delivering pizza with a less-than-enthusiastic Squidward. - meeting THE hash-slinging slasher. Thank you, Stephen Hillenburg. Bikini Bottom meant the world to me. https://t.co/MCaQWXiwYx
Brian Gay @brian2596

Some of my favorite childhood memories were SpongeBob: - performing at the Bubble Bowl. - selling chocolate. - delivering pizza with a less-than-enthusiastic Squidward. - meeting THE hash-slinging slasher. Thank you, Stephen Hillenburg. Bikini Bottom meant the world to me. https://t.co/MCaQWXiwYx

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Rest in Peace, Stephen Hillenburg," another fan said, with a photo of a black-and-white SpongeBob looking on at a glowing jellyfish.

Rest in Peace, Stephen Hillenburg
Andrew Sings Holiday Blues @AWDtwit

Rest in Peace, Stephen Hillenburg

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT