People Are Remembering SpongeBob's Creator By Sharing Their Favorite SpongeBob Memes And Episodes

People are sharing their favorite SpongeBob SquarePants episodes and moments after the show's creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died Monday at the age of 57 from ALS. Nickelodeon called Hillenburg a "beloved friend" in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

"We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS," the network said. "He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family."



Hillenburg's death prompted an outpouring from fans of the wildly popular cartoon series on social media.

"The toons of my teens and the memes of my twenties," one person said, sharing a photo of SpongeBob and Patrick walking into the Bikini Bottom sunset.

