Stephen Hillenburg, The Creator Of "SpongeBob SquarePants," Has Died At 57

Stephen Hillenburg, the man who used his background in marine biology to create the wildly popular cartoon series SpongeBob SquarePants for Nickelodeon, has died from ALS, the network announced Tuesday. He was 57. "We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS," a Nickelodeon spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family." Hillenburg revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with the disease but vowed to continue working on the TV show, which has been running since 1999. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a neurodegenerative disease that affects cells in the brain and spinal cord.



As a child with a passion for art, Hillenburg also became fascinated with the ocean after watching Jacques Cousteau documentaries on television. In a 2012 Nerdist podcast interview, he recalled going diving for the first time and discovering the underwater world didn't resemble the black-and-white pictures he had seen. "It just was a shock for me," he recalled, "and I was riveted by that experience." With his passion for drawing a side hobby, he opted to study marine biology in college. "The art part of me, it came easy," he said. "The research and studying for [marine biology] was much harder, and I never really saw the two of them coming together." After teaching at the Orange County Marine Institute, he opted to return to school to study animation and a master of fine arts. He then joined Nickelodeon, working as a director and writer on Rocko’s Modern Life.

