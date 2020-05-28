At Least One Person Has Died As Minneapolis Police And George Floyd Protesters Clashed

Protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd turned violent Wednesday evening with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets as some protesters rioted and looted stores.

Hundreds gathered near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in the afternoon for a second day of protests. But the scene soon turned chaotic with police setting off flash-bang grenades and firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd to disperse protesters.

An AutoZone store was set on fire by angry demonstrators, and several other businesses were also destroyed or damaged amid the chaos.

Some people began looting shops in the area, including a Target and a Foot Locker.

One man was shot dead outside a pawn shop. Police told local station WCCO they were investigating if he was killed by the store's owner.