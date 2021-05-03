If You Have More Than 600 Followers, You Can Now Host A Twitter Space

Twitter is opening up Spaces, its Clubhouse competitor, which lets you start or listen to live conversations. Starting today, you’ll be able to host a Space as long as you have 600 or more followers.

“Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience,” the company said in a blog post. “Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience.”

Spaces are audio chatrooms. If someone you follow on Twitter starts or speaks in one, you’ll be able to tap in and listen live. If a moderator wants, they can let you speak as well.

Here’s what it will look like when someone you follow starts or speaks in a Space on Twitter.