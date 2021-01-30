How Black Creators Have Made Clubhouse Their Own

Back in December, Sydney Connors, 28, received a notification welcoming her to Clubhouse, the audio-based, invite-only app. Connors, who works in public relations and event curation in Cleveland, initially spent hours on it, joining various groups that appealed to her sensibilities as a theatre lover, which included chats centered around table reads of plays. After seeing how the app could be used for creative endeavors, she teamed up with her friend of more than 20 years, Brandon Patterson, 28, a screenwriter in Los Angeles, to work on an ambitious project: producing a virtual production of Dreamgirls, based on the 2006 movie of the same name. The idea came about as a way to bring about “Black joy during a time of darkness,” Patterson said, as well as to highlight talented artists who haven’t been able to perform because of the ongoing pandemic.

Auditions were held on the app over the course of three days, and more than 9,000 people sang well-known songs popularized by Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Loretta Devine. The American Idol–style competition was complete with extremely direct feedback and sometimes hilariously shady moments from the judges, though there were no malicious intentions, Connors and Patterson told me. Ultimately, 50 people were chosen for lead and background roles in four separate productions that will be performed live on the app in the afternoons and evenings of Feb. 27 and 28. Even if you weren’t on Clubhouse, news of the project hit Twitter as people as people tweeted to express how they felt about the auditions, praised those who sang well, dismissed folks who struggled to find the right key, and cackled at Leroy Church, the show’s casting director, who would shut down terrible auditions with a curt “Thank you. Happy New Year!” The viral success of the chatter on Twitter was a telling indicator of Clubhouse’s burgeoning influence as a social media platform.

Now in its beta testing phase, which kicked off last March, Clubhouse — cofounded by Rohan Seth, a former Google engineer, and Paul Davison, who launched the now-defunct app Highlight (which connected users close in proximity based on common interests) — allows users to engage in real-time voice conversations with people from various corners of the world. Right now, it is only available to iPhone users who have been referred by a friend or acquaintance already using the platform, though an Android-friendly version is expected to drop later this year.

“Clubhouse was the first app where you could have no followers and still look like your white counterpart because they didn't have any either.”

Users can check out any of the rooms, which are separated into two factions: the audience and the moderators (or speakers). Once in a room, a user can tap a hand-waving icon, which signals to the moderator that they have something to say, at which point the moderator can either accept or deny the action so they can speak. There’s a smorgasbord of rooms to choose from on the app’s “homepage” — referred to as the “hallway” — and they run the gamut from the serious and thoughtful to the ridiculous and fun. For example, there have been different iterations of the moan room, which is exactly what it sounds like. With a rapt audience, folks vocalize their best orgasmic moan, and moderators judge it based on how horny it made them. (Audio leaked onto Twitter of actor Lakeith Stanfield participating in the shenanigans a few months ago.) There are rooms where you can debate who makes the best burgers — Bob from Bob’s Burgers or Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants. And rooms where bearded Black men will read whatever you request before bedtime. You can find rooms for talking about mental and physical health, general networking events, and just “chill vibes.” Recently, Axios wrote a story about the nascent app’s valuation, which sits at $1 billion, a marker of its potential. But Clubhouse, which now has millions of active daily users, a far cry from the 1,500 when it first launched, has already been the subject of controversy. Celebrity blogger Jason Lee, podcast host and former rapper Joe Budden, and actor Tiffany Haddish — who became the first person on the platform to break 1 million followers — have been accused of touting COVID-19 conspiracy theories and cyberbullying a doctor on the app. Kevin Hart showed up to a room titled “Is Kevin Hart Funny?” where people debated his comedic chops and a joke from his Netflix special Zero Fucks Given about his 15-year-old daughter exhibiting “hoe activity,” which many found to be in poor taste. Hart defended his comedy in the room, later tweeting that he had had an “amazing conversation” — though some would call this revisionist, considering how thoroughly he was dragged. Clubhouse, like Twitter before it, has made our relationships with celebrities feel more intimate. At one time, following your favorite singer or actor and getting a firsthand look at their thoughts felt novel (unless their PR team was crafting their tweets); now, people can literally be in rooms with celebrities and hold actual conversations with them. Though Clubhouse is open to anyone who signs up after receiving an invite, it’s undeniable that in the short time it’s been operating. Clubhouse, once imagined as a space for C-suite professionals to connect, has only been operating for a short time. And though the app is open to anyone who signs up after receiving an invite, it's undeniable that it has now become a hub for Black creativity and conversation. “White creators literally had their foothold [on] all social media, and Clubhouse was the first app where you could have no followers and still look like your white counterpart because they didn't have any either,” Allyson Byrd, a 43-year-old financial strategist who works in sales, said about her experience on the platform. While she made the point to highlight some of the app’s pitfalls — including harassment she has endured and a lack of moderation on people espousing unsound financial advice — she also mentioned the benefits of joining a new social media app as a Black influencer because “nobody had a head start, and that gave a sense of equanimity and fairness.” She added, “Black creators were so attracted, like, Wow, we're not going to be perceived as invaluable because we don't have numbers.”

Clubhouse is the first social app that “feels social in all the right ways,” said an early user, a self-described “extreme introvert” who asked to remain anonymous. They added that the app “creates a lot of magical serendipity.” You’re not necessarily beholden to looking at a screen; you could be doing another activity while listening to the ongoing conversation. And getting on Clubhouse is such a lightweight commitment that it can be enjoyed as a passive listener. “That combination is kind of unique,” they said. “Voice carries a lot of nuance and emotion, where you can create a genuine connection very quickly.” “With Clubhouse, you can really hit the tone and context, and it allows people to explain their point of view more broadly,” Ashleigh Louise, a 28-year-old project manager and consultant, told me in a phone interview recently, “whereas with other apps, you know, [when] you're tweeting, for example, you've only got a certain amount of characters, and it leaves a lot up to the individual, the interpretation.”

“I'm looking forward to seeing how these platforms that are run by white people [will] compensate predominantly Black people and people of color who are going on these apps and making [them] bigger.”