The Judge Who Sentenced XXXTentacion’s Killers To Life In Prison Called One Out For Filming Himself Dancing With Stolen Money After The Murder

Before Boatwright's sentencing on Thursday, Pascale Achille, the prosecutor, asked Judge Michael Usan to add an additional 30-year sentence for violating the conditions of his probation. She asked that sentence be served consecutively to his life sentence, citing his "abhorrent behavior" in court.

"Several times during the trial, Mr. Boatwright did not appear to take these matters seriously," Achille said.

The judge said the court was shocked by the behavior of Williams, who originally identified the rapper inside the dealership, after the murder. Photo and video evidence revealed him dancing with the money he had stolen immediately after the crime and then spending it the next day.

“A person who had any measure of human decency or remorse for killing someone would not likely be seen dancing around and filming themselves with stolen money of how proud you were of yourself,” Usan said. “The very next day when you went to spend that blood money on sneakers and jerseys, you revealed to the court the value you place on the human life that was taken to a pair of sneakers.”

During the sentencing, family members of the rapper spoke about how his death had affected their lives. They added that all three defendants did not appear to take the sentencing seriously and showed no remorse for the life they took.