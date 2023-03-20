Three Men Were Found Guilty Of Murdering Rapper XXXTentacion During A Robbery

Three men were found guilty of murdering rap artist XXXTentacion , who was fatally shot outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, in 2018.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were found guilty on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy. The jury deliberated for 27 hours before reaching its verdict.

Judge Michael Usan announced the three will be sentenced on April 6. They face life sentences.

Robert Allen, 26, a fourth suspect, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and testified against his former friends.