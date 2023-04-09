Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up. For Swifties, this means looking for clues that Swift, who is known for dropping hints in much of her music and public appearances, may have hinted at the breakup prior to the recent reports. One Easter egg quickly materialized — and just in time for Easter, no less.

Some fans of the artist believe that Swift may have signaled the breakup during a recent performance during her Eras Tour.

During her March 31 concert in Arlington, Texas, Swift swapped her song "Invisible String," which is believed to be a love letter to Alwyn, with "The 1," a song about ex-lovers. Both songs appear on Swift’s 2020 Folklore album. Online Swifties have speculated that Swift may have altered her setlist because she's reportedly no longer with Alwyn.