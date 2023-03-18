Taylor Swift Said She Felt "Overwhelmed" On Her First Night Of The Eras Tour And Said She’s "Seen All" Of #SwiftTok

Amidst the show, Swift got candid while playing a moss covered piano. "I missed you so much. I can't even go into how much I missed you because there's no way to verbalize it," the singer says in a video clip recorded by @reaganbaylee on TikTok. “I’m really, really, really overwhelmed, and I’ve been trying to keep it together all night."

The pop star’s performance on Friday was her first return to the live stage in three years, with a setlist of 50 songs that stretched for three hours. Swift’s return to live shows has been highly anticipated online, with the tour even becoming the focus of a Senate hearing after fans criticized Ticketmaster for long queues and inflated prices.