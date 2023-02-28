The TikTok influencer who went viral last year after talking about “soft swinging” within her circle of Mormon mom friends has been charged with domestic violence after she was arrested at her home earlier this month.

Taylor Frankie Paul, 28, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and child abuse following her arrest on Feb. 17, according to court records obtained by BuzzFeed News.

According to a Herriman, Utah, police officer’s declaration, Paul and her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, were involved in a heated argument while Paul’s children were present. As Mortensen attempted to leave the home, she threw her phone and a wooden playset at him, the document said.

As the argument continued, Paul threw “heavy, metal chairs” at Mortensen, which left holes in the wall, police said. After Paul threw the second chair, Mortensen told Paul to stop because her 5-year-old daughter was next to him on the couch. Despite being told to stop, Paul threw another chair, which struck her 5-year-old in the head and left her with a painful bump, the declaration said.

According to the declaration, video evidence shows that the 5-year-old can be heard crying after being hit with the stool. The video described in the document also revealed that Paul kicked Mortensen, put him in a chokehold, and hit him multiple times.

“Dakota reported feeling scared for his life,” the officer’s declaration said. “Dakota was observed with redness and swelling around his eyes, swelling on his elbow, scratches on his fingers, and a laceration on his neck.”