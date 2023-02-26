The Mormon Mom TikToker Who Went Viral For “Soft Swinging” Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

Paul was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and released the following day. After she was booked, police said they received “additional video evidence” and referred the case to the district attorney’s office for review of further charges, including felony assault.

“This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul’s minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul,” police said.

Paul’s two children feature regularly on her TikTok, where she’s amassed more than 4 million followers. She went viral last year when she deviated from the Mormon mom influencer script and opened up about her “soft swinging” lifestyle with her then-husband, Tate Paul. She also revealed that she “stepped out of that agreement” she had with her husband, which resulted in her divorce and sparked speculation about whether any other TikTok-famous Utah influencers might have been involved.