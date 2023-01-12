A Former Playboy Model Will Spend At Least 10 Years In Prison After She And Her Boyfriend Killed A Man Who’d Financially Supported Her

A former Playboy model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2019 murder of a 71-year-old California psychiatrist who prosecutors said tried to break off their relationship and stop paying her bills.

Kelsey Turner, 29, took an Alford plea — in which she agreed she'd be found guilty at trial but maintained her innocence — in November 2022 to the second-degree murder of Thomas Burchard. Burchard’s bludgeoned body was found in March 2019 in the trunk of her car, which was abandoned near Lake Mead National Recreation Area outside Las Vegas.

“For her part, she was content to leave someone she knew for a number of years, who supported her and her child financially for a number of years, to rot in the back of the car in the desert that he paid for,” Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly said at Tuesday’s court hearing.

Under the deal with prosecutors, Turner will be eligible for parole in 10 years.

Turner, who at the time was 25, and her then-boyfriend, Jon Kennison, beat to death Thomas after he stopped paying for the rent of the home where she lived, according to local news outlet KTNV.