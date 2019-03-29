A Playboy Model Has Been Arrested Over The Murder Of A California Psychiatrist

Kelsey Turner, 25, has been arrested over the death of a 71-year-old psychiatrist found bludgeoned in his car just outside of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A 25-year-old Playboy model has been arrested in California in connection with the death of a 71-year-old psychiatrist, who was found dead in a car trunk earlier this month.

Kelsey Turner was arrested March 21 in Stockton and now faces murder charges. It comes after police found Thomas Burchard bludgeoned to death in an abandoned car March 7 near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, just outside Las Vegas, according to the Californian.



Courtesy of Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

The death was labeled a homicide due to the suspicious circumstances, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told BuzzFeed News. Turner was arrested more than 500 miles from where the body was found and is now in jail in California awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, police said. Little is known about how Turner and Burchard are connected, but Turner’s mother told KBSW the two had known each other for years and that he’d paid the rent on a home in Salinas, California, where Turner lived with her mother and two children. Turner is a model who has appeared in Playboy Italia, Maxim, and several other magazines.

