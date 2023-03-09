A Man Accused Of Spray-Painting “Groomer” On Libraries Has Now Been Charged With Possessing Child Sex Abuse Materials

A man who was arrested on hate crime charges for allegedly spray-painting the word “groomer” on the front door of two libraries is now facing charges of possessing child sex abuse materials.

Charles Sutherland, 31, was charged on March 3 with at least seven counts of possessing child sex abuse materials, according to court records .

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said Sutherland, who had worked as a librarian at Northview Elementary School in the city of Bowie, was charged in June 2022 with hate crimes and vandalism after he allegedly wrote “groomer” on the front entrance of local libraries. At the time, the Washington, DC, area was celebrating Pride. Sutherland’s hate crime case is ongoing, and his attorney did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.