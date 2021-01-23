 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

Maybe you heard the great sigh of relief that many Americans let out as Joe Biden was peacefully sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, right next to our very first woman, Black, and South Asian vice president, Kamala Harris.

After three extremely eventful Wednesdays (an insurrection, an impeachment, and then an inauguration), many of us were grateful for a smooth transition into a new administration.

Photographer Greg Kahn was in the nation's capital to show us the eerily empty streets ahead of the inauguration, while Farrah Skeiky talked to DC residents about how they were processing everything that had happened in their city in January of this year.

We collected some of the best photographs of the inauguration itself to share.

The internet also took a long, nostalgic look at both Biden's long road to the presidency and the unbridled, unmasked glamor of former inaugural balls — man, remember parties?

Meanwhile, Peter van Agtmael's photographs help us remember the last chaotic 12 months of the Trump presidency.

Outside of politics, we look at Cara Romero redefining Native American art, the difficulties of Ethiopians fleeing to Sudan, and the life of pioneering photographer Grace Robertson.

"The Best Photos From the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris" — BuzzFeed News

Joe and Jill Biden entering the Inauguration through a doorway
Chang W. Lee / Getty Images

"Joe Biden’s Long Road to the Presidency" — The New York Times

An archival image of the Bidens on a bus in the 80s
Keith Meyers/The New York Times

"A Photographer's Diary of 12 Turbulent Months in Trump's America" — Time

A man climbs over the barrier at the Capitol on the attempted coup
Peter van Agtmael/Magnum Photos for TIME Magazine

"After the Coup Attempt and Ahead of Inauguration, DC Residents Are Feeling on Edge" — BuzzFeed News

A young woman in a &quot;RESIST&quot; sweatshirt
Farrah Skeiky for BuzzFeed News

"All the Roadblocks Leading to the Inauguration" — BuzzFeed News

A view of the Capitol building through barricades
Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

"These Photos Show the Glamour of Past Presidential Inaugurations" — BuzzFeed News

Barack and Michelle Obama dancing in fancy dress at an inauguration ball
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"'The World I Wish People Knew': Photographer Cara Romero on Redefining Contemporary Native Art" — Hyperallergic

A Native American woman surrounded by pioneering items and a colorful border
Cara Romero

"Grace Robertson, Photography Pioneer, Dies at 90" — The Guardian

Young girls making faces in a vintage photo
Grace Robertson / Getty Images

"‘Everything’s Already Been Said, But Since Nobody Was Listening, We Have to Start Again’: Tragic Photos of Ethiopians Fleeing to Sudan" — The Washington Post

A young boy crying on a bus as he is surrounded by people
Nariman El-mofty / AP


