All The Roadblocks Leading To The Inauguration

Lots of checkpoints, lots of roads closed.

By Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 6:16 a.m. ET

In earlier times, the inauguration was a celebration that turned Washington, DC, into a party town, regardless of which side had won. The idea of being a passerby and watching the inaugural parade was already threatened this year by the coronavirus pandemic, which has curtailed many of the traditional parties that accompany the transfer of presidential power. Right now, no one except vetted guests and select members of the media are getting anywhere close to the festivities, leading to a surreal feeling of a made-for-TV democracy, something that can be performed on a soundstage and beamed into your home.

It's still unsettling to see the country's capital so locked down. The current show of extreme force makes sense in the wake of the storming of the Capitol building two weeks ago, and security for past events with world leaders was already pretty tight. Blocks of downtown DC have turned into a maze of road closures that is increasingly hard to navigate as the Secret Service sets up checkpoints and security clearance zones. Waterways are patrolled by boat, drones are forbidden in the skies, and the streets are empty as residents hunker down. Photographer Greg Kahn explored the streets of Washington, DC, for BuzzFeed News ahead of Inauguration Day.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

Non-scaleable fencing outside the United States Capitol at sunrise on January 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

Barriers block roads inside the "Green Zone" in Washington D.C. near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

Constitution Ave. NW, facing west from the Captiol on Jan. 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

Members of the National Guard stop drivers at a check point outside the Apple Store in Mount Vernon Square on Jan. 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

Members of the military patrol near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

National Guard members walk behind the secured perimeter at The United States Supreme Court on January 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

A barrier keeps traffic off of Parkway Drive near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

Layers of barriers keep people off the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

Military vehicles and fencing mark the end of the Red Zone in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

A runner passes steps that are fenced off near the Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18, 2021.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

Visitors and residents try to get a view of the Capitol as security was ramped up for the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

A memorial outside the U.S. Captiol for officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed during the attack on the Capitol.

Greg Kahn for BuzzFeed News

Starlings fly past the U.S. Captiol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 18, 2021.




