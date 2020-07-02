Reality TV's Racism Goes Deeper Than Casting

Recent firings and casting choices on Bravo and The Bachelor , following complaints about racism, are a reminder of all the work still left to be done behind the scenes.

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; ABC, Getty Images

ABC Rachel Lindsay on the "Men Tell All" episode of The Bachelorette Season 13.

While on some level The Bachelor is about the drama among the contestants, it’s ultimately a show about romance and white heterosexuality. This is true both behind the scenes and on camera. The show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, and its iconic host Chris Harrison are both straight white guys. And all the franchise’s biggest stars, including every single one of the titular Bachelors and Bachelorettes, are white except for Juan Pablo Galavis, the most white-presenting Venezuelan producers could find to be the Bachelor in 2014, and the one Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, from 2017.

In concrete terms, contestants who appear on the show gain a profile boost, especially the recipients of the Bachelor or Bachelorette’s proposal, which is the show’s climax. The fact that Black contestants aren’t serious contenders on the franchise is obviously no accident; the show has, throughout its entire history, quite purposely avoided raising questions about racial dynamics in dating. Lindsay Smith, a Black contestant on Season 10 of The Bachelor in 2007, wrote a first-person account in 2017 about being tokenized as the sole Black woman. “Black contestants, if there are any on the show, do not win,” she wrote. “They are there to play to America’s stereotype of black men and women, and then they are sent home.” In fact, in 2012, two Black men who auditioned for The Bachelorette sued ABC for discrimination in casting. Their lawyer argued that while the content of a show is protected by the First Amendment, the casting is more like a business contract, and thus should be subject to federal antidiscrimination law. The lawyers pointed out that in the case of The Bachelor franchise, the casting and production seemed explicitly designed to avoid controversy over interracial dating, which meant that Black people who auditioned for the show were often turned down. But the judge ruled that even if the show was discriminating in casting, it had a First Amendment right to do so without interference. Despite the lawsuit specifically calling the show to account for anti-Blackness, not long after the lawsuit was dismissed, the show’s producers trumpeted the casting of the whitest, most blue-eyed Venezuelan they could find as their first “non-Caucasian,” “ethnic” lead. But there were no announced changes to the racial makeup of producers or editors, and those are the people who — as the Lifetime drama Unreal memorably fictionalized — actually shape the episode-to-episode narratives and message of the show. Media studies scholar Kristen Warner has written about “color-blind casting,” and what she terms “plastic representation,” to refer to the phenomenon of plopping Black characters into shows without changing storylines or providing cultural specificity. And this is exactly what happened when Rachel Lindsay was finally cast as the first Black Bachelorette. Her season didn’t really acknowledge her race, the role race has played in the show or even include any thoughtful discussions about race and dating.

The Bachelor didn’t address race until it was forced to.

Instead, the season was taken over by a racism controversy, as one of Lindsay’s suitors had a history of racist social media posts and kept antagonizing one of the few Black contestants. In one of the most real moments of the season, Lindsay broke the fourth wall when she tearfully told a white woman producer that she had “no idea” about the pressure she was under. The producer responds, “You’re right, I don’t.” ”I just felt like no one was getting it because I was looking around the room and no one looked like me,” Lindsay said years later. “So no one was understanding. You hear me, but you don’t get me.” During the “Men Tell All” special at the end of her season, Lindsay had to educate the racist contestant — and the audience — about racism. As she pointed out later, that’s not what she had signed up for when she joined an escapist show about epic romance and taking dates on helicopter rides. (Incidentally, Lindsay was the first Bachelorette to pick a Latinx suitor, but it got lost in the brouhaha.) In the aftermath of that season, Fleiss blamed the audience for the season’s low ratings. “I found it incredibly disturbing in a Trumpish kind of way,” he told the New York Times. “How else are you going to explain the fact that she’s down in the ratings, when — black or white — she was an unbelievable bachelorette? It revealed something about our fans.” But the show itself courted and created that homogenous audience and fanbase, and carefully avoided alienating their fans by keeping the winners white — ostensibly so the show could maintain its massive ratings. The Bachelor didn’t address race until it was forced to. And even after Lindsay’s season, no changes were made. A former Black casting producer on the show, Jazzy Collins, recently spoke out about the whiteness of the show’s entire staff, and about the requirements for Black women to be on the show. “The only Black women that were picked to be in the running had weaves or chemically straightened hair, were ‘ethnically ambiguous,’ or were not considered if they were ‘too Black,’” she wrote in an open letter. Making a show that isn’t just about white hetero romance isn’t hard. Dating Around, created by a former Bachelor producer who was fed up with the brand, was made with inclusive casting and careful editing that showcase different identities, including interracial and intraracial discussions about dating, in a way that feels natural and fresh. Even The Bachelor’s recent announcement of a Black Bachelor is not enough to meaningfully change the fundamental premise of the franchise, or its audience’s expectations. When white producers and editors create the storylines and aren’t thoughtful about the editing, they ensure that the show’s message remains trapped in racism 101 conversation. In this context, making the lead contestant Black doesn’t carry much weight.

Gustavo Caballero / Bravo The (all-white) cast of Vanderpump Rules, Season 8 (from left): Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Scheana Shay, Peter Madrigal, and Lala Kent.

Bravo, unlike The Bachelor, has always tried to be, in corporate parlance, “diverse” in its casting. The network is famous for creating escapist docusoaps about rich or quasi-rich people’s petty dramas, but the protagonists aren’t only straight and white.

Family Karma, which just ended with no news of a renewal, centers around a group of South Asian friends living in Miami. Blood, Sweat & Heels, which aired from 2014 to 2015, focused on a group of mostly black women professionals in New York; Shahs of Sunset is about Iranian Americans who live in Los Angeles, and Texicanas, which aired in 2019, followed a group of Mexican American women in Texas. Andy Cohen, basically the face of the network, is the only openly gay late-night host, and he has always has a wide range of guests, in terms of race, gender, and sexuality on his talk show, Watch What Happens Live. But the network is also a good reminder of how “diversity” can paper over bigger questions about hiring practices, and the way behind-the-scenes elements like production and editing impact a show’s content. In a New York Times piece last year, after the hiring of actress Garcelle Beauvais, the first Black castmate on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tracie Egan Morrissey pointed out that while the network’s show roster is diverse, the shows themselves are very segregated, especially within the channel’s marquee Housewives universe. The New York and Orange County iterations are all white; until last year, Beverly Hills was all white, with the exception of one Latina woman. Cast members on the shows are supposed to be “friends,” but anyone who watches the shows and follows the blogs knows that they are actually more like work colleagues. Women tend to be inducted into the Housewives universe through each show’s existing network — often referred to producers by past or current cast, sometimes by Cohen — which tends to reinforce the cast’s racial uniformity.

Adding “diverse” castmates doesn’t get at the core issue.

Allegations of racism or xenophobia are simply treated as ways for producers to stir up drama and create storylines.

The other castmates didn’t tell Brittingham what Locken had been saying until the end of the season, when Brittingham confronted Locken and she refused to apologize. During the reunion, the other castmates said they hadn’t told Brittingham about Locken’s outbursts because they weren’t sure if the editors would make her xenophobia into a storyline. There are plenty of racist and xenophobic moments that don’t rise to the level of ongoing storylines. In past seasons of RHONY, Luann de Lesseps claimed to have Native American background and said she might scalp someone, and showed up to a party in Diana Ross brownface. Sonja Morgan said Moroccans were going to steal her luggage, and Ramona Singer said the country was dirty; in their visit to Cartagena, they said they were scared by “men with machetes,” by which they meant workers on their boat who used a knife to cut an anchor when they hit rough waters. Arguably, these shows accurately reflect the country’s very real racism and xenophobia, and open up uncomfortable conversations. In a way, these guilty pleasure shows also expose how toxic white women — like Schroeder, Zolciak, or Locken — celebrated for their basicness, easily take their anger to a racist or xenophobic place. (Until, like Schroeder, they’re suddenly called to account.) But which reality personalities get a platform, and what storylines and thus personalities become more prominent than others, is obviously affected by the white editors and producers. Often it appears as if allegations of racism or xenophobia are simply treated as ways for producers to stir up drama and create storylines — creating an environment in which cast members actually have a kind of perverse incentive to be abusive and offensive, knowing it might earn them more screen time. Like Mike Fleiss, who was shocked by the “Trumpish” nature of the Bachelor franchise audience, Andy Cohen said he was shocked when, before the last presidential election, he held an audience poll every night to see who the viewers wanted to win, and Trump kept winning. Presumably he had assumed Bravo viewers were less racist than the president. Either way, it’s a reminder that “diversity” in representation, whether across Bravo’s offerings or elsewhere on TV, doesn’t magically erase deeply ingrained attitudes about race and inequality.

Bravo / Getty Images LeeAnne Locken on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.