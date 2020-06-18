Netflix's "Dating Around” Feels Subversive Even Though It Shouldn’t Be

Annie Flanagan / NETFLIX Ben from Dating Around

As social media and apps have taken over dating, the whole process has become more and more mediated. Setting up a dating profile requires curating and selling yourself like a brand or a reality TV character. And daters often google each other and check out Instagrams before meeting up. One would think that these shifts would prompt reality dating shows to organically update themselves for the times. Instead, somehow, the genre has just leaned back into the conventional and retro. Shows like The Bachelor or Love Is Blind, for instance, remain obsessed with the idea of marriage and long-term commitment, caught up in TV tropes about forever love and The One that aren’t easy to depict in original or convincing ways. But then there is the quietly subversive Dating Around. The reality show premiered on Netflix last year, and the second season just came out last weekend. The show’s first season attracted praise from critics because of the way it actually brought romance back to the genre, while also staying true to the swipe-for-next-prospect feel of current dating. Both seasons consist of six bingeable episodes, in each of which a protagonist goes on five dates. The dates are seamlessly edited together in a way that almost feels like a short story. There are no talking-head interviews spelling out motivations; you just have to read faces and cues. There’s no contrived drama, though drama organically emerges. (Though there was arguably more drama last season than in the current one.) There’s also no host. Instead, the show is set up to make viewers feel like we’re just eavesdropping on a date. Perhaps most shockingly, the show isn’t centered around the kind of influencer-ready straight white daters of other franchises. The first season, set in New York, included daters ranging from their twenties up to their sixties, it featured queer people of color, and the white participants didn’t just date other white people. The same casting and production choices inform the current season, which is set in New Orleans. As the blindingly white and straight Barbie and Ken brand of shows like The Bachelor undergo a long-overdue racial reckoning, Dating Around, a far superior show, is just one demonstration that a less white-centric brand of dating reality television is also just far more interesting.

Courtesy Of Netflix Maria and Deva

Dating Around’s showrunner, Alycia Rossiter, actually knew all the usual tropes and production tricks from spending a decade working on The Bachelor franchise. She specifically went out of her way not to cast aspiring influencers at clubs, seeking people at less obvious places like libraries, bridge clubs, and bookstores. “We wanted to offer up a diversity of the characters — different backgrounds, different ethnicities, gay, straight, a whole range of different people,” she told Vulture last year. One of the featured daters, Lex Liang, a gay, Asian American costume and set designer, remembered asking a producer: “What do I have to offer? I don’t look like that dude — I don’t race cars.” “That’s exactly why I’m asking you,” the producer replied. The Lex episode is a perfect example of why the show is so good. In a short intro, friends and family describe why he’s a catch: “He’s a gay James Dean,” one friend says lovingly, and he certainly looks the part with a fitted white tee and jeans. Later, Lex talks to one date about what he’s termed “next-best-thingitis” in gay male dating, bonds with a fellow self-described “gaysian” over their drag personas, and subtly asks his dates whether they were tops or bottoms. His man-bunned football-turned-rugby player date goes with: “I’d say I’m very dominant in most situations,” while an Italian guy tries to dodge the question, saying, “I think on a first date we can skip that conversation,” to which Lex retorts, “Doesn’t that inform the second date?” Perhaps most impressively, as Lex’s dates draw to a close, he friend-zones an aggressively oblivious dog-walker-by-day/songwriter-by-night who made him listen to his lyrics during dinner. It’s the show’s focus on the magic and awkwardness of such moments that makes it so compelling to watch. The date itself is the arc. From when the daters meet each other — we see their initial reactions — to when they start chatting at the bar, to the move to the dinner table, to the segue into dessert somewhere else, and finally, to the decision to either split a Lyft home or not, each little moment is full of the fraughtness and excitement of being on an actual date. A friend who watched the new season at the same time I did texted me that the main daters are a little less memorable this season, and I agree. My favorite episode was probably the one featuring Deva, a Black musician from Hawaii, who is, as one friend puts it, really owning her sexuality and beauty and trying to find someone who won’t be intimidated by her. Deva dates all genders and goes on dates with straight men and queer women in her episode. They talk about their jobs — a quirky queer costume designer explains that she feels she inherited her sewing “juju” from her dead grandmother; a deep-voiced guy tells her how he went out in the world and made money and now lives off property he owns. Deva seems to connect most with Maria, a fellow artist who makes masks, and they bond over their lives as artists and their dissatisfaction with labels like “bisexual” and “lesbian.” The show doesn’t need to create villain edits. The deep-voiced guy, for instance, gets creepier as their date goes on, first claiming he divorced his ex-wife because she wanted to be “kept,” then explaining his theory about how everyone is crazy: either “homicidal crazy” or “suicidal crazy.” By the end, he’s telling her that he loves women so much that he can only date women who are also bisexual, though exclusively with other women. In a subtly captured moment of dude obliviousness, he doesn’t catch her tone as Deva tells him the date has been “enlightening.”

Each little moment is full of the fraughtness and excitement of being on an actual date.