On Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers argued that calling witnesses would tie up the Senate for months, leaving them unable to conduct any other business.

It could be the second-to-last day of the trial. On Friday, the Senate will meet to debate and vote on whether to call any witnesses. If the Senate votes no, a final vote on whether to convict or acquit Trump could quickly follow.

“This would be the first of many weeks,” said Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow about what would happen if the Senate starts calling witnesses.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pointed out that the Senate still has mornings — the trial starts at 1 p.m. each day — to deal with legislation, and he was happy to meet early to pass some bills. “Mitch McConnell, we’ll meet early in the morning to get some bills on the floor. We dare you,” he said.

It would likely take four Republicans to side with Democrats for a vote to subpoena witnesses in order for the motion to succeed. Democrats, as well as Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, have already said they want to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton.

Bolton reportedly confirmed a key detail of the Trump impeachment case in the manuscript for an upcoming book: that Trump told him directly he would keep withholding needed military aid from Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate the president’s political rival, former vice president Joe Biden. Bolton has said he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham warned late Wednesday night that if the vote to call witnesses is successful, Republicans will push for multiple witnesses, including Biden's son Hunter.

"The only thing I can tell you for sure is if we call one witness, we’re going to call a bunch of witnesses. And there’s 53 votes to call Hunter Biden — not 51, not 52, but 53," Graham told reporters, later predicting a "death struggle" between the parties "about all these issues that could possibly arise."

"I don't want to call Hunter Biden, I don't want to call Joe Biden, we have oversight. But once you go down that road folks, I don't know how we pull out. And to me it seems there ought to be a better way."

At one point during Wednesday's question session, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is seen as the possible third GOP vote for witnesses, seemed to signal she was skeptical of the House’s impeachment process. She questioned the legitimacy of House subpoenas because they were issued before the House voted to authorize its impeachment investigation. She also asked why the House had not reissued the subpoenas after.

Democrats responded with a two-part argument: that the House does not have to vote to formalize an impeachment inquiry for its subpoenas to be valid and that the president and his administration do not have the right to ignore congressional subpoenas and investigations.

Much of Wednesday consisted of senators serving up easy questions to their own side, though as the day went on, some senators started questioning the opposing party’s legal team. The Senate has up to eight more hours of question time Thursday.