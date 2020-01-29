Watch Live: Senators Can Now Ask Questions In Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Republicans and Democrats will switch alternately asking questions, offering a glimpse at what senators are most focused on as they consider whether to remove Trump from office for two articles of impeachment. Trump was charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine while pressuring the country to investigate his political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, and for preventing members of administration from testifying in Congress’ investigation of the Ukraine scandal.

Senators have had to remain silent as jurors throughout the trial, and that’s not changing. But on Wednesday and Thursday they will have the opportunity to submit written questions to either House Democrats or Trump’s defense team. The questions will then be read by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is overseeing the trial.

Trump’s impeachment trial resumes today with senators now able to submit questions to both legal teams.

The Q&A period will last up to eight hours on both Wednesday and Thursday. There are few rules about what senators can ask, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters earlier this week that his side will coordinate to avoid duplicating questions.

On Friday, after the Q&A is over, senators will answer the biggest question looming over the trial — whether they will call any witnesses to testify. Democrats have pushed to call former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, both of whom have first-hand knowledge of Trump’s decision to withhold the Ukrainian aid.

Many Republicans have said that witnesses are unnecessary, with some arguing bizarrely that Democrats haven’t provided enough evidence to remove Trump from office — so there’s no reason to call for more evidence.

Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins have said they’re keen to hear from Bolton and are likely to vote for calling witnesses. Democrats will likely need two more Republicans to join them on that vote.

If the vote to call witnesses fails, the Senate could vote to end the trial — and very likely acquit the president — as soon as Friday.

