Rep. Liz Cheney Said The Jan 6. Committee Won't Let Trump Turn His Testimony Into "A Circus"

Donald Trump will not be able to turn his testimony before the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol into a "circus," Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday.



Last week, the committee officially subpoenaed Trump for his alleged role in the insurrection and called on him to testify next month. The New York Times reported that the former president has privately told aides that he wants to testify before the panel only if it's on live TV.

When asked if the committee would allow Trump to testify live, Cheney said, "The committee treats this matter with great seriousness, and we are going to proceed in terms of the questioning of the former president under oath.

"It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness that it deserves. ... He's not going to turn this into a circus.

"This isn't going to be his first debate against Joe Biden and the circus and the food fight that that became," Cheney said on Meet the Press. "This is far too serious [a] set of issues, and we've made clear exactly what his obligations are, and we are proceeding with that setout."

