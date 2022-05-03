A Psychologist Hired By Amber Heard Testified She Experienced Intimate Partner Violence From Johnny Depp

Hughes said she does believe that Depp would leave the room at times when he didn't want to be violent, which is how the actor testified he reacted to conflict in the marriage. But his obsessiveness would mean the fight "would always come back," Hughes continued.



Hughes said Heard reported acts of sexual violence to Bonnie Jacobs, Heard's therapist from October 2011 to August 2014. When Depp was drunk or high, he threw Heard on the bed and ripped off her nightgown and had sex with her, Hughes said. He also forced her to give him oral sex, Hughes said.

"These weren't in loving moments," Hughes said. "These were angry moments. Moments of dominance, moments of him trying to get control over her."

In one instance, Hughes said Depp performed a "cavity search" on Heard, where he ripped off her nightgown and stuck his fingers up her vagina, looking for cocaine. Hughes also said that during a trip to Australia, Depp penetrated Heard with a bottle. Heard reported to Hughes that she dissociated during the alleged incident and the "only thing she was thinking was, 'Oh, god, I hope it's not the broken one,'" Hughes said.

Hughes said there was psychological abuse in the marriage that Heard engaged in as well. Heard reported to Hughes that she called Depp "horrible names" and that Depp called her "whore," "slut," "cunt," and "lesbian camp counselor." But the psychologist said that even though Heard engaged in acts of psychological and physical abuse, she did not believe Heard was a perpetrator of intimate partner violence.

Heard's attorney asked Hughes how she had corroborated the reported incidents, and Hughes offered the example during a 2014 incident when Depp allegedly kicked Heard in the back after accusing her of having an affair with actor James Franco. Hughes said she corroborated the event because Heard told several friends about it after it happened. Depp also testified in a previous UK defamation trial that he "lightly tapped" Heard in the back. Hughes said that was the only example she could think of.

Based on her evaluation, Hughes said she did not find that Heard was exaggerating any of her symptoms, something described by the psychologist hired by Depp, and Hughes added she disagreed with the method used in that assessment.



Hughes said her evaluation found that there was a "high degree of serious violence" perpetrated by Depp toward Heard, while Heard perpetrated "mild" violence toward Depp. Hughes said Depp engaged in "more severe" acts of psychological aggression, while Heard engaged in "mild" acts. Hughes also said Heard was subjected to sexual violence and Depp, based on Heard's reports, was subjected to none.

Hughes also noted that Heard was physically abused by her father and Heard's father had abused her mother.

"She had learned from a very early age how to care take, how to live in a situation that is mired in chaos, how to take care of a parent that is passed out, nodded out from heroin," Hughes said.

"She learned she could love someone who hurts her," Hughes continued. "She knew that people who hurt her also can love her."