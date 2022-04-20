Johnny Depp's Attorneys Played Recorded Conversations From His Marriage As He Testified That Amber Heard Was Abusive

Depp and Heard met in 2009 while filming The Rum Diary, and they married in 2015. About a year later, Heard filed for divorce and accused Depp of assaulting her. Depp then accused her of “alleging abuse” to “secure a premature financial resolution.”



During his testimony on Wednesday, Depp also described the incident in Australia in 2015 in which the tip of his finger was severed. Though Heard's attorneys have said that he injured himself, Depp testified that the cut happened when she threw a vodka bottle at him.

The altercation came after Depp locked himself in a bathroom to hide from Heard while she was berating him about signing a post-nuptial agreement, Depp said. When Depp heard Heard leave, he went downstairs and poured himself shots of vodka. When she found him, she threw two vodka bottles at him, the second one severing his finger, he said. Depp said she also put out his cigarette on his cheek.

When he went to the emergency room, Depp said he lied about what happened, telling the doctor that he smashed his finger in a door.

"I lied because I didn't want to disclose that it was what it was," Depp said on Wednesday. "I didn't want to disclose that it had been Ms. Heard that had thrown the vodka bottle at me and then took my finger off. I didn't want to get her in trouble. I tried to keep things as copacetic and easy as possible for everyone."

Depp also described in detail the sensation of heat he felt as he looked at the exposed finger bone as the wound gushed blood.

"I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that was probably the closest I've ever been," Depp told the court. "Nothing made sense, and I knew in my mind and my heart that this is not life ... No one should have to go through this."



During another incident in 2015, Depp said Heard threw punches at him and when he tried to stop her by wrapping his arms around her, she accused him of head butting her and breaking her nose.

Later, she showed Depp a Kleenex with red on it, indicating her nose had bled, he said. After Heard threw away the tissue, Depp said he inspected it and that it had red nail polish on it, not blood.

Heard was also physically abusive after he was late to her 30th birthday dinner in April 2016, he said. The next day, after she had left to go to Coachella, he asked his security team to go with him to get some things from his Los Angeles penthouse. His security told him that wouldn't be a good idea, then showed him a photo of what Depp believed was human poop on his side of the bed, he said.

"I laughed," Depp told the court. "It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh."



After Heard was granted a temporary restraining order from Depp in May 2016, Depp said agents and producers stopped calling him to work with him. He said while touring with his band that summer, he hid the pain he felt from his ex's accusations.

"I can remember finishing the show, getting on the bus with the other band members, and just going to the back of the bus, and just, you had to get it out," Depp said. "So I just sat in the back of the bus and just cried and hid it from people."



Depp said after Heard's op-ed was published, he lost "nothing less of everything."