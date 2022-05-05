Amber Heard Testified That Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her With A Bottle

Amber Heard testified Thursday that Johnny Depp penetrated her with a bottle, leaving her bleeding, in what she said was just one instance of the physical and sexual abuse she experienced during their relationship.



During the second day of her testimony in the trial of the defamation lawsuit Depp filed against her, Heard detailed several instances of abuse, at times growing emotional as she provided graphic details to the court. Depp is seeking $50 million in damages due to the Washington Post op-ed in which she said she is a victim of domestic violence. Depp has denied he abused Heard, and his team has argued he's lost out on job opportunities and movie deals because of what she wrote.

During one fight in 2015 in Australia, Heard said she experienced violent sexual abuse. The night began with Depp taking MDMA and accusing Heard of sleeping with her costar Eddie Redmayne, she said. The argument turned physical when Depp put Heard on the game table and "whacked" her, Heard said.

Heard said they also argued about Depp drinking alcohol, and Depp then taunted her with an alcohol bottle. Heard slammed it on the tile ground, which set him off, she said. He hit her and when she stood up, he threw a bottle at her and held a broken bottle up against her face and threatened to "carve [it] out," Heard said.



She said he continued to throw cans and bottles at her, adding she doesn't remember if she threw anything in his direction. Previously in the trial, Depp testified that Heard threw a vodka bottle at him that night and severed his fingertip,

"I remember being terrified," Heard testified. "I couldn't move. I couldn't go anywhere."

Heard said Depp ran out of things to throw, so he started punching the wall while she was up against it. She said he ripped her nightgown off her chest, leaving her naked. She said she was slipping around on the tile and he was screaming that he "fucking hates" her and that she ruined his life. While he was holding her by her neck, she said she looked up at him and didn't recognize him.

"I don't see him anymore," she said. "It wasn't him. It was black. I've never been so scared in my life."



She said he then bent her over backward on the countertop, with her chest facing up. She said she initially thought Depp was punching her in her pubic bone, because she could see his arm and feel pressure. At some point, she said she realized he was actually using a bottle to penetrate her.

"I didn't know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken," she said.



"I didn't feel pain," she continued. "I didn't feel anything. I looked around and saw so much broken glass that I didn't know if he would know if it was broken or not."

Later in Heard's testimony, Heard's lawyer asked her for more detail about what she meant.

"I can't believe I have to do this," Heard said, as the lawyer apologized.

"Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again," Heard said.



Heard said after the fight, she lost control of her bladder in the bathroom and was "retching," and she bled from her vagina.