Brett Kavanaugh Boasted Of His Yale Education. Their Law School Dean Just Said The Senate Should Delay His Vote

The Dean of Yale Law School, Brett Kavanaugh's alma mater, on Friday called on the Senate to postpone a vote on his nomination to the Supreme Court until the allegations of attempted sexual assault against him can be thoroughly investigated.



“I join the American Bar Association in calling for additional investigation into allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh," Dean Heather Gerken said in statement. "Proceeding with the confirmation process without further investigation is not in the best interest of the Court or our profession."

The American Bar Association (ABA) submitted the letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday night following a day of emotional testimony from Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

"The basic principles that underscore the Senate’s constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI," ABA President Robert Carlson wrote."

The ABA previously supported Kavanaugh's nomination, but is now calling for an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations, saying the appointment was “simply too important to rush a vote.”