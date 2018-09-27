Trump’s Allies Don’t Think The Christine Blasey Ford Hearing Is Going Well For Brett Kavanaugh

Republicans close to the White House are already skeptical how Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination can move forward after the start of an emotional Senate hearing, where Christine Blasey Ford publicly detailed her allegations about how the judge sexually assaulted her 36 years ago.

Those close to the White House, who have been supportive of Kavanaugh's nomination and have been in contact with others in Trump world, are also questioning Senate Republicans' decision to hire an outside, female prosecutor to do the questioning on their behalf. Rachel Mitchell, a veteran prosecutor, had only five-minutes to speak at a time, based on the negotiated rules for the hearing, as she questioned Ford on very specific details of her allegations.

Asked how Mitchell's questioning was going, a former White House official responded: "Horrible. It looks like a persecution. I was uncomfortable watching it, so I can't imagine how horrible it was for women to watch."

The source said that Kavanaugh will be under even more pressure to withdraw, even as he seems determined to fight the allegations. “He’s the ‘Sixth Sense’ nominee: he’s dead but he’s the only one who doesn’t know it.”

Kavanaugh has not yet testified and could counter the allegations with a strong defense that makes Republicans more comfortable with voting for him, but Ford’s testimony has made that a tall order.

Another source close to the White House said the fact that Republicans had been yielding all their time to Mitchell made it "clear that Senate Republicans want nothing to do with this."

"It's terrible optically, and unfortunately I don't think this ends well for Kavanaugh. Democrats are easily chalking up victories here, and Republicans have rendered themselves useless."

The source didn't go as far as to explicitly say that Kavanaugh would be forced to withdraw by the end of the hearing, but said: "Let's just say the big guy is watching, and this Fox coverage isn't favorable."

President Donald Trump was on his way back to Washington, DC, from the United Nations General Assembly in New York City during the hearing. He typically watches Fox News when he's on Air Force One, and the press pool reported that the plane’s televisions were tuned to the network.

During the first break in Ford’s testimony, the anchors on Fox News — the president’s favorite cable news network — criticized Republicans’ handling of the hearing and reflected on how compelling her testimony had been.

Trump can typically rely on the support of many of the network’s opinion personalities, but its major news-side voices came down hard, with the president likely watching. Trump said on Wednesday at a press conference that he would be watching closely and could be persuaded of the allegations, despite his previous attacks on Ford. “I can always be convinced,” he said. “I have to hear it.”

Anchor Bret Baier remarked that hearing from Ford was a “totally different thing” than reading her allegations. Chris Wallace called the testimony “extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible.” He added that the hearing “is a disaster for the Republicans.”

Fox News' judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano, who Trump occasionally cites in tweets, also said that the setup of the hearing, with Mitchell doing the questioning, was not working with time constraints of the Senate procedures. The five-minute time limit on questioning was "alien to the prosecutorial mind," he said.

Trump did not respond to reporters’ repeated questions about how the hearing was going as he disembarked from Air Force One, and later as he walked into the White House, according to pool reports. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also said the president did not speak with Kavanaugh yesterday, ahead of the hearing.

Although the president has so far been quiet on the hearing, his son, Donald Trump Jr. questioned Ford’s fear of flying on Twitter — one of the points Kavanaugh allies have been using to cast doubt on Ford's credibility. Mitchell questioned Ford about flights she had taken for vacations, as the professor had previously said she might not be able to fly to DC to testify.