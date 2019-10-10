Iranian Women Were Allowed To Attend A Soccer Match For The First Time In Nearly 40 Years

Iranian women were allowed to watch the nation's men’s soccer team play for the first time in nearly 40 years on Thursday, after the conservative theocracy faced pressure and a possible ban from FIFA if it didn’t allow women into the match.

The regime allocated 4,000 tickets for women at the approximately 80,000 seat stadium in Tehran. Women were seated separately from the men, the Associated Press reported, and were provided separate female security guards.

The initial batch of 3,500 tickets for the World Cup qualifier match at Azadi Stadium – which means freedom in Farsi – sold out in under an hour before more were released, the Guardian reported. Iran defeated Cambodia, 14-0.

"This is a very positive step forward, and one which FIFA, and especially Iranian girls and women, have been eagerly waiting for," FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, said in a statement Thursday. "I want to say a very big thank you and record our utmost respect to all of the Iranian girls and women who courageously stood and are standing up for their rights."



Iran’s ban against women at sporting events was implemented shortly after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, though it’s not written into law.