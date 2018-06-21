Iranian Women Got To Watch Soccer In A Stadium For The First Time For The World Cup
Women have not been allowed into the Azadi Stadium since the 1979 revolution — but it remains unclear if they will be allowed in again.
Iranian women were allowed inside a football stadium to watch a World Cup game alongside men last night.
Iran was playing Spain in the second round of Group B games.
Although the national team lost, it was an amazing victory for Iranian women. They haven't been allowed into stadiums since the 1979 revolution.
It initially appeared that women wouldn't be allowed into the stadium, despite promises from the governor of Tehran, Iran's capital.
ADVERTISEMENT
But scores turned up at Tehran's Azadi Stadium anyway, and when women were refused access, both men and women protested outside.
And they got in!
People celebrated, and the national team's Twitter account retweeted this iconic image of a woman watching the game.
Lots of women took selfies inside the stadium.
ADVERTISEMENT
The mood was jubilant.
Niloofar Hamedi, a Iranian sports reporter, took this image inside. And then this cute photo of two little supporters.
ADVERTISEMENT
The vice president for women and family affairs, Massoumeh Ebtekar, also tweeted that she had joined the crowds in the stadium.
It remains unclear whether women will be allowed into the stadiums again — but many women are hoping that the authorities will relax their stance.
In March, 35 women were detained by authorities after they dressed as men and snuck into the stadium to watch a rival match between two Tehran clubs.
Shortly afterward, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who had also been at the match the women snuck into, told Reuters that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had "promised that women in Iran will have access to football stadiums soon."
Meanwhile, in Russia — which is hosting the World Cup this year — Iranian women have been pictured and videoed at the stadiums enjoying the matches alongside the men.
Let's just hope that women and men can soon watch the matches together. 🇮🇷 ⚽ ❤️
CORRECTION
The name of news agency Tasnim was misspelled in an earlier version of this article.
-
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at None.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.