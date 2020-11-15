There Were Violent Clashes In DC After A Pro-Trump Rally

At least one person was stabbed and 20 people arrested following the "Million MAGA March."

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Police officers stand in line as they monitor a protest following the "Million MAGA March."

There were violent scenes in Washington, DC, on Saturday night amid clashes between Trump supporters falsely disputing the outcome of the presidential election and counter-protesters.

Police said at least 20 people were arrested amid unrest after the so-called "Million MAGA March" attended by tens of thousands of Trump supporters in response to the president's baseless claims that Joe Biden's victory in the election was "rigged." Video tweeted by both left- and right-wing attendees showed several instances of violence between the two sides. "Fuck you, antifa!" alleged members of the far-right extremist men's organization the Proud Boys can be heard yelling in one video as they throw punches, followed by shouts of "Hey, we've got one on the ground!"

This was Washington DC last night as the Proud Boys showed up and attacked us. What I say was proud boys mob beating people on the ground throwing glass bottles hitting someone next to me, and chasing people. Several folks were stabbed. One is in critical condition.

Trump supporters are smashing the Black Lives Matter boards put up on the buildings here in DC #MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump #DC