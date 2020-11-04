A QAnon Supporter Has Been Elected To Congress For The First Time

WASHINGTON — A supporter of QAnon , the collective delusion that ridiculously claims President Donald Trump is fighting a satanic cabal of elites who abuse children, has been elected to Congress for the first time.

Greene had the support of Trump — who said he believes in a core tenet of QAnon — calling her a “future Republican Star” in a tweet the day after she won a Republican primary runoff in August. She is also far from the only QAnon-supporting candidate to run for office this year; according to Media Matters, 27 candidates for Congress who have endorsed or given credence to QAnon conspiracies made it onto the November ballot across the US.

There’s hardly a racist, xenophobic, or anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Greene hasn’t attached herself to in the last few years. In addition to sharing QAnon posts and theories, she has referred to the elections of Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and other Democrats in 2018 as “an Islamic invasion of our government” and called Jewish philanthropist George Soros a “Nazi” in videos reported by Politico earlier this year. She’s suggested in blog posts that Hillary Clinton is a serial killer. She has also spread conspiracy theories about 9/11 and the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, and falsely said that former president Barack Obama is Muslim.

Greene’s election emphasizes the extent to which the GOP will embrace QAnon candidates with a chance at winning while trying to distance themselves from the mass delusion itself. Top Republican leaders initially danced around her candidacy but now seem poised to welcome her into their ranks. They condemned her more racist videos before she won the primary — and then refused to discuss her support of QAnon while voting for a bipartisan resolution to condemn the delusion as a dangerous conspiracy theory. The National Republican Congressional Committee initially declined to say if it would help Greene, even after congratulating her on her primary win. But on Sept. 25, the NRCC gave $5,000 to her campaign, the Daily Beast reported. The NRCC also added Greene to its “Young Guns” program, which recruits and helps promising candidates who “embody the principles of the House Republican Conference.”

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who's locked in a tight three-person reelection race, campaigned with Greene last month.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said there’s “no place for QAnon in the Republican Party” — while also saying that he would “welcome” Greene into the House. He said that she had “denounced” QAnon.

But that’s not really true. Greene tried to distance herself from QAnon after national media began covering her race. She told Fox News in August that she hadn’t made Q — the self-proclaimed US government insider who posts baseless conspiracy theories and utterly nonsensical messages to their followers — a part of her campaign. But she continued to echo QAnon theories, tweeting as recently as September about child sex abuse and using the QAnon hashtag #SaveTheChildren.