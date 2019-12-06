Four Men Suspected Of Raping And Killing A Woman In India Have Been Shot Dead By Police While In Custody

Police arrive at the scene where four suspects were shot dead.

NEW DELHI — Four men suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old woman before burning her body have been shot dead by police in India.



According to police, the suspects, all of whom were in custody, were shot attempting to escape during a reconstruction at the scene of the crime in Hyderabad, a city in South India.

According to a police statement on the incident, the four suspects tried to snatch a gun from an officer before attempting to flee through a deserted lane, and were subsequently shot by police.

Police said the shooting took place in the early hours of Friday — according to police they had taken the suspects to the crime scene at such an early hour to prevent acts of violence by angry citizens.