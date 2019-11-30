A 27-Year-Old Indian Woman Was Allegedly Raped And Killed By Four Men Who Later Burned Her Body

Protests erupted outside the Indian city of Hyderabad Saturday after police arrested four men accused of raping and killing a 27-year-old woman, then burning her body.

According to The Indian Express, police believe the men deflated the tire on her parked vehicle at a toll plaza in Shamshabad, a village on the outskirts of Hyderabad. When she came back, they offered to help her, then attacked her.

Police say the men took the woman to an empty lot and took turns sexually assaulting her, Times of India reported. Police believe she died by suffocation, and the men then transported her body in a truck to a highway underpass, where they set her on fire.

The incident took place on Wednesday. Shamshabad Police Inspector R. Venkatesh told CNN that officials have arrested the four men, who allegedly confessed to raping and killing the woman, a veterinarian.