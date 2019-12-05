A Rape Survivor Was Set On Fire By Five Men While Traveling To A Court Hearing In Her Case

The 23-year-old woman is in a critical condition after suffering 90% burns. Five men, including her two alleged rapists, are in custody.

Hindustan Times / Getty Images Students in Mumbai hold a candlelit march on Dec. 3 to protest against the growing incidents of crime against women.

NEW DELHI — A 23-year-old rape survivor in India was set on fire by five men, including her alleged rapists, while she was on her way to court.

The woman had filed a case of rape against two men from her village in March, and also accused one of the men of filming the crime. Both the woman and her assailants are from Unnao, a district in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. At the time she was supposed to present herself for a hearing on the case in court today, one of the men she had accused was on the run from the police, and another was released on bail last week. Five men, including the two accused of rape, have been arrested in connection with today's assault, according to a statement by police.

Praveen Kumar, IG Law&Order on incident in which a woman was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao: All 5 accused have been arrested.The case is being handled under Inspector-General of police(Lucknow range).Strict action will be ensured through fast track investigation & prosecution

An eyewitness to the incident told Indian news channel NDTV that the woman walked for nearly a thousand yards while she was still ablaze, looking for help. It was only when she reached a crowd of onlookers, that one of them dialled the police for help.

Attending doctors told the Times of India that the woman, although conscious, is in a critical condition and is reported to have suffered 90% burns. She will be shifted to a bigger hospital in New Delhi later today. This incident is the latest in a relentless series of attacks on Indian women. Just last week in South India, a veterinarian was raped and burned to death by men who first deflated her tire, then offered to help her.





This is no country for women. This truly isnt. Doesn’t matter whether you are a working woman in a city like Hyderabad or a girl in Unnao, the state cannot and will not keep you secure. https://t.co/RChiScrw2L

This is also the second instance in which women have been punished for speaking about rape in the district of Unnao.

In 2018, a 17-year-old girl tried to set herself on fire in Unnao after she accused a former member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party of assaulting her in 2017. Following the woman’s complaint, the woman has alleged that her father, who was in prison for a separate case, was beaten to death in judicial custody by the the man who raped her. The woman and her family have since been moved out of Uttar Pradesh, as India's Central Bureau of Investigation claimed they are believed to be under the “highest level of threat.”



Every time a rape happens, we outrage, demand punishment for the rapist. Few days later, we forget it. Don’t follow up. We wait until next rape to outrage. What happened to Kathua? What happened in Unnao?

Following the latest series of assaults, several Indians have once more begun demanding extreme punishments for rape, including capital punishment and chemical castration, as they did after the brutal gang rape and murder in 2012, when a student was attacked on a bus in New Delhi. However, there is little evidence that such measures have proved to be a deterrent against sexual violence elsewhere in the world — some have even argued that extreme punishments for rapists mean that women are more likely to be killed during rape, so they cannot testify against their attackers.

Protesters outside Shadnagar Police Station, where four suspects are being held, are calling for capital punishment after the alleged rape and murder of a woman in Hyderabad. https://t.co/Dpoz7IvvFZ