A Model Said Harvey Weinstein Trapped Her In A Hotel Bathroom And Masturbated While Groping Her Breast

A model testified in court Wednesday that in 2013 Harvey Weinstein lured her to his hotel suite, trapped her in the bathroom with him while he masturbated, and told her “How am I going to know if you can act … this is what all the actresses do.”



Lauren Marie Young, 30, is the last accuser to testify in Weinstein’s rape trial, signaling the prosecution’s case against the disgraced Hollywood producer may soon be coming to an end.

The charges against Weinstein stem from two women — Jessica Mann and Mimi Haley. Mann testified for three days, recounting how Weinstein allegedly raped her in 2013. Haley had previously testified that Weinstein forced oral sex on her sometime in 2006. The allegations lodged by Annabella Sciorra, who testified at the start of the trial, will be used to support a predatory sexual assault charge. Prosecutors questioned three other women — Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Young — to prove Weinstein’s history of prior bad acts. While Young's alleged assault took place in Los Angeles, Judge James Burke allowed prosecutors to question her in Weinstein's New York criminal trial. Weinstein has been charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint in LA.

Young, who entered the courtroom Wednesday smiling and greeted the jury, said that she was 22 years old when she first met Weinstein at a post-Oscars dinner in Los Angeles. She said she struck up a friendship with another woman who was at the dinner named Claudia Salinas.

A year after that dinner, Young said that Salinas contacted her and said Weinstein wanted to meet with her at the Montage Hotel in LA to discuss a script she was working on.

“I was excited. I put on my best dress. I was excited to network and pitch my ideas,” she said Wednesday.

Young said she first met Salinas at the hotel bar, where Weinstein later joined them and appeared preoccupied, looking at his phone the entire time she was pitching the script.

Young said Weinstein then lured her and Salinas to his hotel suite under the pretense that he needed to get ready to accept an award for Quentin Tarantino.



Once inside the suite, Young said she was walking behind Weinstein while speaking to him. Salinas was behind her, she said. When Weinstein walked into the bathroom and Young had taken a few steps in behind him, she said Salinas closed the door behind her. Weinstein, meanwhile, turned on the shower and began undressing himself.

During cross-examination, Weinstein’s lawyer, Damon Cheronis, focussed minutely on what happened inside the bathroom, asking Young how “a big fat man” could pull a “ninja move” and take his clothes off as fast as she’d suggested.



Young said she felt trapped as Salinas had pressured her into entering the room, and Weinstein was now blocking her from leaving the bathroom.

“I was in shock and laughed nervously. I have never done that before, but I was really worried and scared that he was going to hurt me or something,” she said.

“He kept saying ‘we’re just talking, we’re just going to talk,’ while I was backing away towards the sink,” she said. When she reached the sink, Young said, she turned away because she did not want to look at Weinstein’s naked body.