The Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Heard Its Most Horrific Testimony Yet

A former aspiring actor testified Friday that Harvey Weinstein forced oral sex on her, raped her, and then manipulated her into a sexually humiliating relationship, which she said included him wanting to film her having sex, urinating on her, and asking if she liked his “big Jewish dick.”

Jessica Mann, 34, a former actor and the youngest victim to testify so far, said Weinstein raped her in his hotel room in 2013. Weinstein’s lawyers have previously indicated they will use Mann’s friendly text messages and emails to try and prove she had a consensual sexual relationship with their client, which benefited her professionally. However, Mann clarified in her testimony that she sent him several “complimentary” emails because she knew how fragile his ego was and she feared his temper.

“He was like Jekyll and Hyde,” she said.



Mann’s allegations are part of the rape charges against the disgraced Hollywood producer. The criminal indictment charges Weinstein with sexually assaulting Mann and Mimi Haley, who testified earlier this week. The testimonies of four other women, including Annabella Sciorra, will be used to show a pattern of abuse and bolster the predatory sexual assault charge he faces.

Mann grew up in Washington state and was an aspiring actor when she first met Weinstein at a party in 2013. Mann told the court that she grew up in an “extremely religious pentecostal cult,” adding that she left home when she was 16 to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles.



Mann was struggling with breaking into the industry, she said, recounting a period where she was homeless and living out of her car. When she met Weinstein, she said, he told her that he liked her look and would help her get parts in movies.



In the weeks that followed, Mann said she saw Weinstein several times, including for dinners. One day in early 2013, at his Peninsula hotel suite, Mann said Weinstein first asked her for a massage.

“He made me feel stupid, like why was I making such a big deal about this?” Mann said, adding that she “smeared the lotion around a bit” on Weinstein and then left the room.

Over the next month, she said Weinstein continued to ask her to meet for coffee, go to movie premieres, and even offered her a Marchesa dress — the designer label owned by his then-wife, Georgina Chapman.



“He told me I reminded him of his wife, because we were both clumsy,” she said. “But he told me that I was prettier.”