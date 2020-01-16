Gigi Hadid Is Not Going To Be A Juror In Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial

NEW YORK — Gigi Hadid won’t serve as a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after the model was dismissed from the case on Thursday morning.

Hadid, 24, first came to court for jury duty on Monday. She told the judge that she’d met Weinstein in the past and that she was familiar with Salma Hayek, one of the women who has accused Weinstein of sexually harassing and threatening to kill her.

When Judge James Burke asked if she could remain impartial in the case, Hadid, who has studied criminal psychology, responded, "Yes."

On Thursday, Hadid came to Manhattan Supreme Court around 9 a.m., 20 minutes before the judge arrived, as jurors were being ushered into the building for the first day of voir dire — essentially the process of closely questioning them to see if they have any conflicts.

Hadid was informed almost immediately by court officers that she'd been dismissed.