Gigi Hadid Is A Possible Juror In Harvey Weinstein's Rape Trial

Judge Burke asked the supermodel if she can remain fair and impartial in the case, and Hadid responded, "yes."

As he has done on the previous days of jury selection, Judge James Burke began the day by asking the pool of 120 prospective jurors if they knew anyone in the courtroom.

Model Gigi Hadid was summoned to Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday morning and questioned as a potential juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial.

Gigi Hadid leaves court after being called as a potential juror for the #Weinstein trial. Not sure if a lawyer defending Harvey Weinstein at this point would want a young, smart, professional woman from the media industry in the jury pool.

After speaking with a few other potential jurors — many of whom said they cannot be fair and impartial in the case — Burke read off a list of people who may appear as witnesses in the trial. The list of people who may testify or whose name may be mentioned during the trial include Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek, and Rosie Perez.



"I have met Selma Hayek and [inaudible]," Hadid informed the court.

"Is there anything about having met them that makes you unable to be an impartial juror?" Burke asked Hadid.

"I think I'm still able to keep an open mind on the facts," she responded.

A court officer later asked the group of potential jurors who had not been dismissed if they would be able and willing to serve on the jury. Hadid raised her hand and was given a questionnaire. She is expected to return to court later this week.

As Hadid left the courthouse Monday, she was asked by reporters whether she would return to serve her civic duty.

Hadid, shielding her face, said she was not legally permitted to discuss the trial.