This Article About The Mueller Report Is [Redacted]

Roughly a third of the 448-page Mueller report had at least one redaction on it, including about 12 pages that were entirely blacked out.

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-anticipated final report was released Thursday morning, clocking in at 448 pages and filled with redactions made by Attorney General Bill Barr's office.



"While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," the report says.

Around a dozen pages in the report were entirely redacted by Attorney General Bill Barr’s office, like this one, under a heavily redacted section addressing the actions of the Internet Research Agency, the infamous Russian troll farm.

Department of Justice

Roughly a third of the pages in the report had at least one redaction, with most of the redactions concentrated in the first part of the report, which deals with Russian interference in the 2016 election and the IRA.



Department of Justice

While the vast majority of the report was left unredacted, some particularly interesting details were blacked out by the Attorney General’s office, like this one, which begins to describe conversations between Michael Cohen and Donald Trump at Trump Tower.



Department of Justice

There were several redactions in a part of the report related to the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow in 2013, which Trump attended and owned then, and contact between the Trumps and Aras Agalarov, a Russian real estate developer with ties to Vladimir Putin, who also played a role in the Trump Tower meeting saga.



Department of Justice

The redactions continue in this part of the report, which goes into the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and Russian lobbyists.

Department of Justice

There's a conspicuously redacted paragraph here, too, in a section of the report that deals with Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian businessman who "reported directly to Putin and frequently referred to Putin as his 'boss'" and also had dealings with the United Arab Emirates. The unredacted portions reference Dmitriev's attempts to get close to the incoming Trump administration.

Department of Justice

Here, someone whose name has been redacted writes to Dmitriev after Trump won the election, "Putin has won."

Department of Justice